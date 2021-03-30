Global Shark Fin Antenna Market in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Fin Type Antennas are shaped like shark fins, in contrast to conventional black rod type antennas, they were developed with an emphasis on design as to synchronize with the car body. These antennas are not prone to theft as they are fully attached to the car body, unlike rod type antennas which could be dismantled. Also, since they are short, drivers need not worry about bumping their antennas in garages with low ceilings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shark Fin Antenna in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market 2019 (%)

The global Shark Fin Antenna market was valued at 843.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1063.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Shark Fin Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Shark Fin Antenna production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Combined Antenna

AM/FM Antenna

Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sedan

SUV

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Shark Fin Antenna Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Shark Fin Antenna Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Laird

Harada

Yokowa

Northeast Industries

Kathrein

Hirschmann

Suzhong

ASK Industries

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shark Fin Antenna Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shark Fin Antenna Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shark Fin Antenna Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Shark Fin Antenna Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shark Fin Antenna Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Shark Fin Antenna Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shark Fin Antenna Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Combined Antenna

4.1.3 AM/FM Antenna

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Sedan

5.1.3 SUV

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Laird

6.1.1 Laird Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Laird Business Overview

6.1.3 Laird Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Laird Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Laird Key News

6.2 Harada

6.2.1 Harada Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Harada Business Overview

6.2.3 Harada Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Harada Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Harada Key News

6.3 Yokowa

6.3.1 Yokowa Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Yokowa Business Overview

6.3.3 Yokowa Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Yokowa Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Yokowa Key News

6.4 Northeast Industries

6.4.1 Northeast Industries Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Northeast Industries Business Overview

6.4.3 Northeast Industries Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Northeast Industries Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Northeast Industries Key News

6.5 Kathrein

6.5.1 Kathrein Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Kathrein Business Overview

6.5.3 Kathrein Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Kathrein Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Kathrein Key News

6.6 Hirschmann

6.6.1 Hirschmann Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hirschmann Business Overview

6.6.3 Hirschmann Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hirschmann Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hirschmann Key News

6.7 Suzhong

6.6.1 Suzhong Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Suzhong Business Overview

6.6.3 Suzhong Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Suzhong Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Suzhong Key News

6.8 ASK Industries

6.8.1 ASK Industries Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ASK Industries Business Overview

6.8.3 ASK Industries Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ASK Industries Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ASK Industries Key News

6.9 Ace Tech

6.9.1 Ace Tech Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Ace Tech Business Overview

6.9.3 Ace Tech Shark Fin Antenna Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Ace Tech Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Ace Tech Key News

7 Shark Fin Antenna Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Shark Fin Antenna Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Shark Fin Antenna Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Shark Fin Antenna Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Shark Fin Antenna Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Shark Fin Antenna Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Shark Fin Antenna Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Shark Fin Antenna Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Shark Fin Antenna Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Shark Fin Antenna Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Shark Fin Antenna Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Shark Fin Antenna in Indonesia

….. continued

