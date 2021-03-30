Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

The switched reluctance motor (SRM) is a type of a stepper motor, an electric motor that runs by reluctance torque. Unlike common DC motor types, power is delivered to windings in the stator (case) rather than the rotor. This greatly simplifies mechanical design as power does not have to be delivered to a moving part, but it complicates the electrical design as some sort of switching system needs to be used to deliver power to the different windings. With modern electronic devices, precisely timed switching is not a problem, and the SRM is a popular design for modern stepper motors. Its main drawback is torque ripple.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Switched Reluctance Motors in US, including the following market information:

US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Switched Reluctance Motors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Switched Reluctance Motors Market 2019 (%)

The global Switched Reluctance Motors market was valued at 507.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 618.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the Switched Reluctance Motors market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Switched Reluctance Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Switched Reluctance Motors production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Switched Reluctance Motors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

500 KW

US Switched Reluctance Motors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automobile Industry

Appliance Industry

Industrial Machinery

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Switched Reluctance Motors Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Switched Reluctance Motors Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nidec

AMETEK

VS Technology

Shandong Kehui Power Automation

Maccon GmbH

Rongjia Motor

Shandong Desen

Huayang

Heliad

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Switched Reluctance Motors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Switched Reluctance Motors Overall Market Size

2.1 US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Switched Reluctance Motors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Switched Reluctance Motors Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Switched Reluctance Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Switched Reluctance Motors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Switched Reluctance Motors Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Switched Reluctance Motors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Switched Reluctance Motors Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Switched Reluctance Motors Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Switched Reluctance Motors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 500 KW

4.2 By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automobile Industry

5.1.3 Appliance Industry

5.1.4 Industrial Machinery

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Switched Reluctance Motors Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Switched Reluctance Motors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nidec

6.1.1 Nidec Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nidec Business Overview

6.1.3 Nidec Switched Reluctance Motors Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nidec Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nidec Key News

6.2 AMETEK

6.2.1 AMETEK Corporate Summary

6.2.2 AMETEK Business Overview

6.2.3 AMETEK Switched Reluctance Motors Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 AMETEK Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 AMETEK Key News

6.3 VS Technology

6.3.1 VS Technology Corporate Summary

6.3.2 VS Technology Business Overview

6.3.3 VS Technology Switched Reluctance Motors Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 VS Technology Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 VS Technology Key News

6.4 Shandong Kehui Power Automation

6.4.1 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Business Overview

6.4.3 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Switched Reluctance Motors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Key News

6.5 Maccon GmbH

6.5.1 Maccon GmbH Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Maccon GmbH Business Overview

6.5.3 Maccon GmbH Switched Reluctance Motors Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Maccon GmbH Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Maccon GmbH Key News

6.6 Rongjia Motor

6.6.1 Rongjia Motor Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Rongjia Motor Business Overview

6.6.3 Rongjia Motor Switched Reluctance Motors Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Rongjia Motor Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Rongjia Motor Key News

6.7 Shandong Desen

6.6.1 Shandong Desen Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Shandong Desen Business Overview

6.6.3 Shandong Desen Switched Reluctance Motors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shandong Desen Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Shandong Desen Key News

6.8 Huayang

6.8.1 Huayang Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Huayang Business Overview

6.8.3 Huayang Switched Reluctance Motors Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Huayang Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Huayang Key News

6.9 Heliad

6.9.1 Heliad Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Heliad Business Overview

6.9.3 Heliad Switched Reluctance Motors Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Heliad Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Heliad Key News

6.10 Rocky Mountain Technologies

6.10.1 Rocky Mountain Technologies Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Rocky Mountain Technologies Business Overview

6.10.3 Rocky Mountain Technologies Switched Reluctance Motors Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Rocky Mountain Technologies Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Rocky Mountain Technologies Key News

7 Switched Reluctance Motors Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Switched Reluctance Motors Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Switched Reluctance Motors Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Switched Reluctance Motors Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Switched Reluctance Motors Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Switched Reluctance Motors Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Switched Reluctance Motors Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Switched Reluctance Motors Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Switched Reluctance Motors Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Switched Reluctance Motors Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 Switched Reluctance Motors Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US Switched Reluctance Motors Export Market

7.3.2 US Switched Reluctance Motors Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US Switched Reluctance Motors Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Switched Reluctance Motors Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Switched Reluctance Motors Distributors and Sales Agents in US

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Switched Reluctance Motors in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Switched Reluctance Motors Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Switched Reluctance Motors Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Switched Reluctance Motors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Switched Reluctance Motors Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Switched Reluctance Motors Sales in US (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Switched Reluctance Motors Sales in US (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Switched Reluctance Motors Sales in US, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Switched Reluctance Motors Sales in US, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Nidec Corporate Summary

Table 20. Nidec Switched Reluctance Motors Product Offerings

Table 21. Nidec Switched Reluctance Motors Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. AMETEK Corporate Summary

Table 23. AMETEK Switched Reluctance Motors Product Offerings

Table 24. AMETEK Switched Reluctance Motors Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. VS Technology Corporate Summary

Table 26. VS Technology Switched Reluctance Motors Product Offerings

Table 27. VS Technology Switched Reluctance Motors Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Shandong Kehui Power Automation Corporate Summary

Table 29. Shandong Kehui Power Automation Switched Reluctance Motors Product Offerings

Table 30. Shandong Kehui Power Automation Switched Reluctance Motors Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Maccon GmbH Corporate Summary

Table 32. Maccon GmbH Switched Reluctance Motors Product Offerings

Table 33. Maccon GmbH Switched Reluctance Motors Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Rongjia Motor Corporate Summary

Table 35. Rongjia Motor Switched Reluctance Motors Product Offerings

Table 36. Rongjia Motor Switched Reluctance Motors Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Shandong Desen Corporate Summary

Table 38. Shandong Desen Switched Reluctance Motors Product Offerings

Table 39. Shandong Desen Switched Reluctance Motors Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Huayang Corporate Summary

Table 41. Huayang Switched Reluctance Motors Product Offerings

Table 42. Huayang Switched Reluctance Motors Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Heliad Corporate Summary

Table 44. Heliad Switched Reluctance Motors Product Offerings

Table 45. Heliad Switched Reluctance Motors Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Rocky Mountain Technologies Corporate Summary

Table 47. Rocky Mountain Technologies Switched Reluctance Motors Product Offerings

Table 48. Rocky Mountain Technologies Switched Reluctance Motors Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Switched Reluctance Motors Production Capacity (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in US, 2015-2020

Table 50. Switched Reluctance Motors Production (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in US, 2015-2020

Table 51. US Switched Reluctance Motors Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 52. Switched Reluctance Motors Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in US, 2015-2020

Table 53. US Switched Reluctance Motors Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 54. The Percentage of Switched Reluctance Motors Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

Table 55. The Percentage of Switched Reluctance Motors Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

Table 56. Dangeguojia Switched Reluctance Motors Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 57. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 58. Switched Reluctance Motors Downstream Clients in US

Table 59. Switched Reluctance Motors Distributors and Sales Agents in US

List of Figures

Figure 1. Switched Reluctance Motors Segment by Type

Figure 2. Switched Reluctance Motors Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Switched Reluctance Motors Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size in US, (US$, Mn) & (K Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. US Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Switched Reluctance Motors Sales in US: 2015-2026 (K Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – US Switched Reluctance Motors Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – US Switched Reluctance Motors Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -US Switched Reluctance Motors Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. US Switched Reluctance Motors Production Capacity (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. US Switched Reluctance Motors Actual Output (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. US Switched Reluctance Motors Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of US Switched Reluctance Motors Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of US Switched Reluctance Motors, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for US Switched Reluctance Motors Market in 2020

Figure 23. Switched Reluctance Motors Market Opportunities & Trends in US

Figure 24. Switched Reluctance Motors Market Drivers in US

Figure 25. Switched Reluctance Motors Market Restraints in US

Figure 26. Switched Reluctance Motors Industry Value Chain

…….Continued

