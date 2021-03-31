Global Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Hydroxyapatite (Ca10(PO4)6(OH)2; HA) is a major inorganic component of human hard tissue such as bones and teeth. As HA ceramics can bond to natural bone, sintered HA ceramics have been used as bone-repairing materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxyapatite Ceramics in India, including the following market information:
India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market 2019 (%)
The global Hydroxyapatite Ceramics market was valued at 151.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 175.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Hydroxyapatite Ceramics market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydroxyapatite Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydroxyapatite Ceramics production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Porous Hydroxyapatite Ceramics
Dense Hydroxyapatite Ceramics
India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Orthopaedic
Dental
Biochemical Research
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Orchid
Fluidinova
Bio-Rad
Sigma Graft
Zimmer Biomet
Nano Interface Technology
Prodways
Plasma Biotal
Sichuan University Biological Materials Engineering Research Center
Shanghai Bio-lu Biomaterials
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Overall Market Size
2.1 India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Porous Hydroxyapatite Ceramics
4.1.3 Dense Hydroxyapatite Ceramics
4.2 By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Orthopaedic
5.1.3 Dental
5.1.4 Biochemical Research
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Orchid
6.1.1 Orchid Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Orchid Business Overview
6.1.3 Orchid Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Orchid Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Orchid Key News
6.2 Fluidinova
6.2.1 Fluidinova Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Fluidinova Business Overview
6.2.3 Fluidinova Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Fluidinova Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Fluidinova Key News
6.3 Bio-Rad
6.3.1 Bio-Rad Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Bio-Rad Business Overview
6.3.3 Bio-Rad Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Bio-Rad Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Bio-Rad Key News
6.4 Sigma Graft
6.4.1 Sigma Graft Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Sigma Graft Business Overview
6.4.3 Sigma Graft Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Sigma Graft Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Sigma Graft Key News
6.5 Zimmer Biomet
6.5.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Zimmer Biomet Business Overview
6.5.3 Zimmer Biomet Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Zimmer Biomet Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Zimmer Biomet Key News
6.6 Nano Interface Technology
6.6.1 Nano Interface Technology Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Nano Interface Technology Business Overview
6.6.3 Nano Interface Technology Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Nano Interface Technology Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Nano Interface Technology Key News
6.7 Prodways
6.6.1 Prodways Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Prodways Business Overview
6.6.3 Prodways Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Prodways Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Prodways Key News
6.8 Plasma Biotal
6.8.1 Plasma Biotal Corporate Summary
6.8.2 Plasma Biotal Business Overview
6.8.3 Plasma Biotal Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 Plasma Biotal Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.8.5 Plasma Biotal Key News
6.9 Sichuan University Biological Materials Engineering Research Center
6.9.1 Sichuan University Biological Materials Engineering Research Center Corporate Summary
6.9.2 Sichuan University Biological Materials Engineering Research Center Business Overview
6.9.3 Sichuan University Biological Materials Engineering Research Center Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Major Product Offerings
6.9.4 Sichuan University Biological Materials Engineering Research Center Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.9.5 Sichuan University Biological Materials Engineering Research Center Key News
6.10 Shanghai Bio-lu Biomaterials
6.10.1 Shanghai Bio-lu Biomaterials Corporate Summary
6.10.2 Shanghai Bio-lu Biomaterials Business Overview
6.10.3 Shanghai Bio-lu Biomaterials Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Major Product Offerings
6.10.4 Shanghai Bio-lu Biomaterials Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.10.5 Shanghai Bio-lu Biomaterials Key News
6.11 CAM Bioceramics
6.11.1 CAM Bioceramics Corporate Summary
6.11.2 CAM Bioceramics Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Business Overview
6.11.3 CAM Bioceramics Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Major Product Offerings
6.11.4 CAM Bioceramics Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.11.5 CAM Bioceramics Key News
7 Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis
7.1 Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Capacity and Value in India, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026
7.1.1 India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Capacity, 2015-2026
7.1.2 India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production 2015-2026
7.1.3 India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Value 2015-2026
7.2 Key Local Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Manufacturers in India
7.2.1 India Key Local Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Manufacturers Production Capacity
7.2.2 India Key Local Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Manufacturers Production
7.2.3 India Key Local Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Manufacturers Production Value
7.2.4 The Proportion of Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers
7.3 Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Export and Import in India
7.3.1 India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Export Market
7.3.2 India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Source of Imports
8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
8.1 PESTLE Analysis for India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market
8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3 Market Drivers
8.4 Market Restraints
9 COVID-19 Impact on Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Supply Chain Analysis
9.1 Supply Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Market Analysis
9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis
9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
9.4.1 Marketing Channels
9.4.2 Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Distributors and Sales Agents in India
10 Conclusion
11 Appendix
11.1 Note
11.2 Examples of Clients
11.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables
Table 1. Key Players of Hydroxyapatite Ceramics in India
Table 2. Top Players in India, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 4. India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 5. India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020
Table 6. India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)
Table 8. India Manufacturers Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Type
Table 9. List of India Tier 1 Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 10. List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type – Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 12. By Type – Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 13. By Type – Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales in India (K MT), 2015-2020
Table 14. By Type – Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales in India (K MT), 2021-2026
Table 15. By Application – Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 16. By Application – Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 17. By Application – Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales in India, (K MT), 2015-2020
Table 18. By Application – Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales in India, (K MT), 2021-2026
Table 19. Orchid Corporate Summary
Table 20. Orchid Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Offerings
Table 21. Orchid Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 22. Fluidinova Corporate Summary
Table 23. Fluidinova Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Offerings
Table 24. Fluidinova Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 25. Bio-Rad Corporate Summary
Table 26. Bio-Rad Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Offerings
Table 27. Bio-Rad Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 28. Sigma Graft Corporate Summary
Table 29. Sigma Graft Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Offerings
Table 30. Sigma Graft Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 31. Zimmer Biomet Corporate Summary
Table 32. Zimmer Biomet Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Offerings
Table 33. Zimmer Biomet Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 34. Nano Interface Technology Corporate Summary
Table 35. Nano Interface Technology Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Offerings
Table 36. Nano Interface Technology Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 37. Prodways Corporate Summary
Table 38. Prodways Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Offerings
Table 39. Prodways Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 40. Plasma Biotal Corporate Summary
Table 41. Plasma Biotal Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Offerings
Table 42. Plasma Biotal Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 43. Sichuan University Biological Materials Engineering Research Center Corporate Summary
Table 44. Sichuan University Biological Materials Engineering Research Center Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Offerings
Table 45. Sichuan University Biological Materials Engineering Research Center Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 46. Shanghai Bio-lu Biomaterials Corporate Summary
Table 47. Shanghai Bio-lu Biomaterials Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Offerings
Table 48. Shanghai Bio-lu Biomaterials Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 49. CAM Bioceramics Corporate Summary
Table 50. CAM Bioceramics Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Product Offerings
Table 51. CAM Bioceramics Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 52. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Capacity (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in India, 2015-2020
Table 53. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in India, 2015-2020
Table 54. India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020
Table 55. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in India, 2015-2020
Table 56. India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020
Table 57. The Percentage of Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers
Table 58. The Percentage of Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers
Table 59. Dangeguojia Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020
Table 60. Raw Materials and Suppliers
Table 61. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Downstream Clients in India
Table 62. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Distributors and Sales Agents in India
List of Figures
Figure 1. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Segment by Type
Figure 2. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Segment by Application
Figure 3. Dangeguojia Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Overview: 2020
Figure 4. Key Caveats
Figure 5. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Size in India, (US$, Mn) & (K MT): 2020 VS 2026
Figure 6. India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)
Figure 7. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Sales in India: 2015-2026 (K MT)
Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue in 2019
Figure 9. By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026
Figure 10. By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Share, 2015-2020
Figure 11. By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Share, 2020-2026
Figure 12. By Type – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026
Figure 13. By Application – Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026
Figure 14. By Application – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Share, 2015-2020
Figure 15. By Application – India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Share, 2020-2026
Figure 16. By Application -India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026
Figure 17. India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Capacity (K MT), 2015-2026
Figure 18. India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Actual Output (K MT), 2015-2026
Figure 19. India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026
Figure 20. The Percentage of India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Export Destination, 2019
Figure 21. The Source of Imports of India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics, 2019
Figure 22. PEST Analysis for India Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market in 2020
Figure 23. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Opportunities & Trends in India
Figure 24. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Drivers in India
Figure 25. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Restraints in India
Figure 26. Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Industry Value Chain
