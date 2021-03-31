Global Anthracite Coal Market in Thailand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Anthracite coal, commonly known as hard coal or called Anthracite, has the highest carbon content, the fewest impurities, and the highest calorific content of all types of coal. Anthracite has advantage characteristics, such as coal-low sulfur, high carbon content and minimal impurities, etc. Anthracite is a critical input in the production of Energy Industry, chemical industry, cement industry and steel industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anthracite Coal in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Anthracite Coal Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Anthracite Coal Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand Anthracite Coal Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Anthracite Coal Market 2019 (%)

The global Anthracite Coal market was valued at 57450 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 58670 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. .

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anthracite Coal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Anthracite Coal production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Anthracite Coal Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Anthracite Coal Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Lump Anthracite

Anthracite Fines

Thailand Anthracite Coal Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Anthracite Coal Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Energy Industry

Chemical Industry

Cement Industry

Steel Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Anthracite Coal Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Anthracite Coal Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Anthracite Coal Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand Anthracite Coal Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Siberian Anthracite

Reading Anthracite Coal

Blaskchak Coal Corporation

Robindale Energy & Associated Companies

Atlantic Coal Plc

Xcoal

Celtic Energy

Sadovaya Group

VostokCoal

Atrum

DTEK

Anju Coal Mine

VINACOMIN

Yangquan Coal Industry

Jingmei Group

Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group

Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group

China Shenhua

Feishang Group

Ningxia TLH Group

Lanhua

Shenhuo

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anthracite Coal Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Anthracite Coal Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Anthracite Coal Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Anthracite Coal Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Anthracite Coal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Anthracite Coal Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anthracite Coal Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Anthracite Coal Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Anthracite Coal Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Anthracite Coal Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Anthracite Coal Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anthracite Coal Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Anthracite Coal Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anthracite Coal Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Anthracite Coal Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anthracite Coal Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Anthracite Coal Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Lump Anthracite

4.1.3 Anthracite Fines

4.2 By Type – Thailand Anthracite Coal Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Anthracite Coal Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Anthracite Coal Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Anthracite Coal Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Anthracite Coal Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Anthracite Coal Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Anthracite Coal Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Anthracite Coal Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Anthracite Coal Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Anthracite Coal Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Energy Industry

5.1.3 Chemical Industry

5.1.4 Cement Industry

5.1.5 Steel Industry

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – Thailand Anthracite Coal Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Anthracite Coal Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Anthracite Coal Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Anthracite Coal Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Anthracite Coal Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Anthracite Coal Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Anthracite Coal Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Anthracite Coal Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Anthracite Coal Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Siberian Anthracite

6.1.1 Siberian Anthracite Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Siberian Anthracite Business Overview

6.1.3 Siberian Anthracite Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Siberian Anthracite Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Siberian Anthracite Key News

6.2 Reading Anthracite Coal

6.2.1 Reading Anthracite Coal Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Reading Anthracite Coal Business Overview

6.2.3 Reading Anthracite Coal Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Reading Anthracite Coal Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Reading Anthracite Coal Key News

6.3 Blaskchak Coal Corporation

6.3.1 Blaskchak Coal Corporation Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Blaskchak Coal Corporation Business Overview

6.3.3 Blaskchak Coal Corporation Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Blaskchak Coal Corporation Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Blaskchak Coal Corporation Key News

6.4 Robindale Energy & Associated Companies

6.4.1 Robindale Energy & Associated Companies Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Robindale Energy & Associated Companies Business Overview

6.4.3 Robindale Energy & Associated Companies Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Robindale Energy & Associated Companies Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Robindale Energy & Associated Companies Key News

6.5 Atlantic Coal Plc

6.5.1 Atlantic Coal Plc Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Atlantic Coal Plc Business Overview

6.5.3 Atlantic Coal Plc Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Atlantic Coal Plc Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Atlantic Coal Plc Key News

6.6 Xcoal

6.6.1 Xcoal Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Xcoal Business Overview

6.6.3 Xcoal Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Xcoal Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Xcoal Key News

6.7 Celtic Energy

6.6.1 Celtic Energy Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Celtic Energy Business Overview

6.6.3 Celtic Energy Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Celtic Energy Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Celtic Energy Key News

6.8 Sadovaya Group

6.8.1 Sadovaya Group Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Sadovaya Group Business Overview

6.8.3 Sadovaya Group Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Sadovaya Group Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Sadovaya Group Key News

6.9 VostokCoal

6.9.1 VostokCoal Corporate Summary

6.9.2 VostokCoal Business Overview

6.9.3 VostokCoal Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 VostokCoal Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 VostokCoal Key News

6.10 Atrum

6.10.1 Atrum Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Atrum Business Overview

6.10.3 Atrum Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Atrum Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Atrum Key News

6.11 DTEK

6.11.1 DTEK Corporate Summary

6.11.2 DTEK Anthracite Coal Business Overview

6.11.3 DTEK Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 DTEK Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 DTEK Key News

6.12 Anju Coal Mine

6.12.1 Anju Coal Mine Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Anju Coal Mine Anthracite Coal Business Overview

6.12.3 Anju Coal Mine Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Anju Coal Mine Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Anju Coal Mine Key News

6.13 VINACOMIN

6.13.1 VINACOMIN Corporate Summary

6.13.2 VINACOMIN Anthracite Coal Business Overview

6.13.3 VINACOMIN Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 VINACOMIN Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.13.5 VINACOMIN Key News

6.14 Yangquan Coal Industry

6.14.1 Yangquan Coal Industry Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Yangquan Coal Industry Anthracite Coal Business Overview

6.14.3 Yangquan Coal Industry Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Yangquan Coal Industry Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Yangquan Coal Industry Key News

6.15 Jingmei Group

6.15.1 Jingmei Group Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Jingmei Group Anthracite Coal Business Overview

6.15.3 Jingmei Group Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Jingmei Group Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Jingmei Group Key News

6.16 Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group

6.16.1 Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group Anthracite Coal Business Overview

6.16.3 Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group Key News

6.17 Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group

6.17.1 Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group Anthracite Coal Business Overview

6.17.3 Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group Anthracite Coal Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group Key News

6.18 China Shenhua

