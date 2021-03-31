Cabinet Hardware Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cabinet Hardware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cabinet Hardware production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cabinet pulls

Cabinet knobs

Cabinet hinges

Other

Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cabinet Hardware Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cabinet Hardware Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Blum

Hettich

GRASS

Häfele

Assa Abloy

Allegion

Spectrum Brands Holdings (HHI)

Salice

The J.G. Edelen

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cabinet Hardware Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cabinet Hardware Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cabinet Hardware Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Cabinet Hardware Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cabinet Hardware Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Cabinet Hardware Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cabinet Hardware Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cabinet pulls

4.1.3 Cabinet knobs

4.1.4 Cabinet hinges

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Cabinet Hardware Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Blum

6.1.1 Blum Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Blum Business Overview

…continued

