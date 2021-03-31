Fabric Acoustic Panels Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Fabric acoustic panels, also fabric covered acoustic panels or fabric wrapped acoustic panels, belongs to the category of acoustic panels which are used to absorb sound with aesthetic pattern.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fabric Acoustic Panels in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market 2019 (%)

The global Fabric Acoustic Panels market was valued at 1014.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1033.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. While the Fabric Acoustic Panels market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fabric Acoustic Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fabric Acoustic Panels production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mineral Wool Type

Fiberglass Type

Foamed Plastic Type

Other

Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Armstrong

Saint-Gobain

G&S Acoustics

RPG

Abstracta

Texaa

Acoustics First®

Ekous

CMS Danskin

Sonata Acoustic

Acoustical Surfaces

Carpet Concept

Sontext

Soundsorba

SLALOM

Beiyang

Forgreener Acoustics

Same

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fabric Acoustic Panels Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fabric Acoustic Panels Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Fabric Acoustic Panels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fabric Acoustic Panels Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Fabric Acoustic Panels Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fabric Acoustic Panels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Mineral Wool Type

4.1.3 Fiberglass Type

4.1.4 Foamed Plastic Type

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential Buildings

5.1.3 Commercial Buildings

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Fabric Acoustic Panels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Armstrong

6.1.1 Armstrong Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Armstrong Business Overview

6.1.3 Armstrong Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Armstrong Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Armstrong Key News

6.2 Saint-Gobain

6.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

6.2.3 Saint-Gobain Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Saint-Gobain Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Saint-Gobain Key News

6.3 G&S Acoustics

6.3.1 G&S Acoustics Corporate Summary

6.3.2 G&S Acoustics Business Overview

6.3.3 G&S Acoustics Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 G&S Acoustics Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 G&S Acoustics Key News

6.4 RPG

6.4.1 RPG Corporate Summary

6.4.2 RPG Business Overview

6.4.3 RPG Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 RPG Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 RPG Key News

6.5 Abstracta

6.5.1 Abstracta Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Abstracta Business Overview

6.5.3 Abstracta Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Abstracta Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Abstracta Key News

6.6 Texaa

6.6.1 Texaa Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Texaa Business Overview

6.6.3 Texaa Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Texaa Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Texaa Key News

6.7 Acoustics First®

6.6.1 Acoustics First® Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Acoustics First® Business Overview

6.6.3 Acoustics First® Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Acoustics First® Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Acoustics First® Key News

6.8 Ekous

6.8.1 Ekous Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Ekous Business Overview

6.8.3 Ekous Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Ekous Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Ekous Key News

6.9 CMS Danskin

6.9.1 CMS Danskin Corporate Summary

6.9.2 CMS Danskin Business Overview

6.9.3 CMS Danskin Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 CMS Danskin Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 CMS Danskin Key News

6.10 Sonata Acoustic

6.10.1 Sonata Acoustic Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Sonata Acoustic Business Overview

6.10.3 Sonata Acoustic Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Sonata Acoustic Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Sonata Acoustic Key News

6.11 Acoustical Surfaces

6.11.1 Acoustical Surfaces Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Acoustical Surfaces Fabric Acoustic Panels Business Overview

6.11.3 Acoustical Surfaces Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Acoustical Surfaces Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Acoustical Surfaces Key News

6.12 Carpet Concept

6.12.1 Carpet Concept Corporate Summary

….continued

