Fabric Acoustic Panels Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Fabric acoustic panels, also fabric covered acoustic panels or fabric wrapped acoustic panels, belongs to the category of acoustic panels which are used to absorb sound with aesthetic pattern.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fabric Acoustic Panels in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market 2019 (%)

The global Fabric Acoustic Panels market was valued at 1014.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1033.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. While the Fabric Acoustic Panels market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fabric Acoustic Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fabric Acoustic Panels production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mineral Wool Type

Fiberglass Type

Foamed Plastic Type

Other

Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Armstrong

Saint-Gobain

G&S Acoustics

RPG

Abstracta

Texaa

Acoustics First®

Ekous

CMS Danskin

Sonata Acoustic

Acoustical Surfaces

Carpet Concept

Sontext

Soundsorba

SLALOM

Beiyang

Forgreener Acoustics

Same

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats 2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026 3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fabric Acoustic Panels Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fabric Acoustic Panels Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Fabric Acoustic Panels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fabric Acoustic Panels Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Fabric Acoustic Panels Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fabric Acoustic Panels Companies 4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Mineral Wool Type

4.1.3 Fiberglass Type

4.1.4 Foamed Plastic Type

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential Buildings

5.1.3 Commercial Buildings

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Fabric Acoustic Panels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Armstrong

6.1.1 Armstrong Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Armstrong Business Overview

6.1.3 Armstrong Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Armstrong Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Armstrong Key News

6.2 Saint-Gobain

6.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

6.2.3 Saint-Gobain Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Saint-Gobain Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Saint-Gobain Key News

6.3 G&S Acoustics

6.3.1 G&S Acoustics Corporate Summary

6.3.2 G&S Acoustics Business Overview

6.3.3 G&S Acoustics Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 G&S Acoustics Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 G&S Acoustics Key News

6.4 RPG

6.4.1 RPG Corporate Summary

6.4.2 RPG Business Overview

6.4.3 RPG Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 RPG Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 RPG Key News

6.5 Abstracta

6.5.1 Abstracta Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Abstracta Business Overview

6.5.3 Abstracta Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Abstracta Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Abstracta Key News

6.6 Texaa

6.6.1 Texaa Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Texaa Business Overview

6.6.3 Texaa Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Texaa Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Texaa Key News

6.7 Acoustics First®

6.6.1 Acoustics First® Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Acoustics First® Business Overview

6.6.3 Acoustics First® Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Acoustics First® Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Acoustics First® Key News

6.8 Ekous

6.8.1 Ekous Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Ekous Business Overview

6.8.3 Ekous Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Ekous Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Ekous Key News

6.9 CMS Danskin

6.9.1 CMS Danskin Corporate Summary

6.9.2 CMS Danskin Business Overview

6.9.3 CMS Danskin Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 CMS Danskin Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 CMS Danskin Key News

6.10 Sonata Acoustic

6.10.1 Sonata Acoustic Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Sonata Acoustic Business Overview

6.10.3 Sonata Acoustic Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Sonata Acoustic Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Sonata Acoustic Key News

6.11 Acoustical Surfaces

6.11.1 Acoustical Surfaces Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Acoustical Surfaces Fabric Acoustic Panels Business Overview

6.11.3 Acoustical Surfaces Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Acoustical Surfaces Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Acoustical Surfaces Key News

6.12 Carpet Concept

6.12.1 Carpet Concept Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Carpet Concept Fabric Acoustic Panels Business Overview

6.12.3 Carpet Concept Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Carpet Concept Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Carpet Concept Key News

6.13 Sontext

6.13.1 Sontext Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Sontext Fabric Acoustic Panels Business Overview

6.13.3 Sontext Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Sontext Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Sontext Key News

6.14 Soundsorba

6.14.1 Soundsorba Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Soundsorba Fabric Acoustic Panels Business Overview

6.14.3 Soundsorba Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Soundsorba Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Soundsorba Key News

6.15 SLALOM

6.15.1 SLALOM Corporate Summary

6.15.2 SLALOM Fabric Acoustic Panels Business Overview

6.15.3 SLALOM Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 SLALOM Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.15.5 SLALOM Key News

6.16 Beiyang

6.16.1 Beiyang Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Beiyang Fabric Acoustic Panels Business Overview

6.16.3 Beiyang Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Beiyang Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Beiyang Key News

6.17 Forgreener Acoustics

6.17.1 Forgreener Acoustics Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Forgreener Acoustics Fabric Acoustic Panels Business Overview

6.17.3 Forgreener Acoustics Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Forgreener Acoustics Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Forgreener Acoustics Key News

6.18 Same

6.18.1 Same Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Same Fabric Acoustic Panels Business Overview

6.18.3 Same Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Same Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Same Key News

6.19 Mantex Acoustic Material

6.19.1 Mantex Acoustic Material Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Mantex Acoustic Material Fabric Acoustic Panels Business Overview

6.19.3 Mantex Acoustic Material Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Mantex Acoustic Material Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Mantex Acoustic Material Key News ….continued CONTACT DETAILS : [email protected] +44 203 500 2763 k+1 62 825 80070 m971 0503084105

