Fabric Acoustic Panels Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Fabric acoustic panels, also fabric covered acoustic panels or fabric wrapped acoustic panels, belongs to the category of acoustic panels which are used to absorb sound with aesthetic pattern.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fabric Acoustic Panels in India, including the following market information:

India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

India Fabric Acoustic Panels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market 2019 (%)

The global Fabric Acoustic Panels market was valued at 1014.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1033.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. While the Fabric Acoustic Panels market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fabric Acoustic Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fabric Acoustic Panels production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mineral Wool Type

Fiberglass Type

Foamed Plastic Type

Other

India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Armstrong

Saint-Gobain

G&S Acoustics

RPG

Abstracta

Texaa

Acoustics First®

Ekous

CMS Danskin

Sonata Acoustic

Acoustical Surfaces

Carpet Concept

Sontext

Soundsorba

SLALOM

Beiyang

Forgreener Acoustics

Same

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Fabric Acoustic Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fabric Acoustic Panels Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Fabric Acoustic Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Fabric Acoustic Panels Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fabric Acoustic Panels Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Fabric Acoustic Panels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fabric Acoustic Panels Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Fabric Acoustic Panels Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fabric Acoustic Panels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Mineral Wool Type

4.1.3 Fiberglass Type

4.1.4 Foamed Plastic Type

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential Buildings

5.1.3 Commercial Buildings

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Fabric Acoustic Panels Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Armstrong

6.1.1 Armstrong Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Armstrong Business Overview

6.1.3 Armstrong Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Armstrong Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Armstrong Key News

6.2 Saint-Gobain

6.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

6.2.3 Saint-Gobain Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Saint-Gobain Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Saint-Gobain Key News

6.3 G&S Acoustics

6.3.1 G&S Acoustics Corporate Summary

6.3.2 G&S Acoustics Business Overview

6.3.3 G&S Acoustics Fabric Acoustic Panels Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 G&S Acoustics Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 G&S Acoustics Key News

6.4 RPG

6.4.1 RPG Corporate Summary

6.4.2 RPG Business Overview

….continued

