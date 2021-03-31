Braided Packing Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Compression packing which is also called braided packing or rope packing. Braided packing is a rope like material which is cut into rings that wrap around the rod. Once installed the compression force generated by tightening of the gland produces radial pressure. Since braided packing expands radially when compressed, the gland tolerances can be more flexible than when using vee packing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Braided Packing in India, including the following market information:

India Braided Packing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Braided Packing Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

India Braided Packing Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Braided Packing Market 2019 (%)

The global Braided Packing market was valued at 4901.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5407.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Braided Packing market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Braided Packing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Braided Packing production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Braided Packing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

India Braided Packing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Square Braided

Braid Over Braid

Braid Over Core

Interbraid

Die Form

India Braided Packing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

India Braided Packing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pump Packing Applications

Valve Packing Applications

Other Mechanical Sealing Applications

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Braided Packing Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Braided Packing Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Braided Packing Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total India Braided Packing Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lamons

BURGMANN INDUSTRIES

Slade Inc.

Carrara

WL GORE&ASSOCIATES

JM

DONIT TESNIT

American Braiding & Manufacturing

Flexitallic

Garlock

Utex Industries

Nippon pillar

James Walker

Kempchen Dichtungstechnik

LATTY INTERNATIONAL

John Crane

SPECO

Teadit

Palmetto Packings

Klinger

