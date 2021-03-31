Global Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Sheet metal is metal formed by an industrial process into thin, flat pieces. It is one of the fundamental forms used in metalworking and it can be cut and bent into a variety of shapes. Sheet metal is used in electronic industry, automobile and truck (lorry) bodies, airplane fuselages and wings, medical tables, roofs for buildings (architecture) and many other applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sheet Metal for Electronics in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Market 2019 (%)

The global Sheet Metal for Electronics market was valued at 3268.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3701.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the Sheet Metal for Electronics market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sheet Metal for Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sheet Metal for Electronics production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Stainless Steel Sheet Metal

Aluminum Sheet Metal

Others

Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Server Racks

PCB holders and Brackets

Automated Assembly Equipment Frames

Electronic Frames and Chassis

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BOAMAX

General Sheet Metal Works Inc

A&E Manufacturing Company

Prototek

Bud Industries Inc

ABC Sheet Metal

Noble Industries

Gajjar Industries

Pepco Manufacturing

Dulocos

Electronic Sheetmetal Craftsmen

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sheet Metal for Electronics Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sheet Metal for Electronics Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Sheet Metal for Electronics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sheet Metal for Electronics Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Sheet Metal for Electronics Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sheet Metal for Electronics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Stainless Steel Sheet Metal

4.1.3 Aluminum Sheet Metal

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Sheet Metal for Electronics Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

….continued

