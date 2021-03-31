Global Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Copper (II) sulfate pentahydrate is a common inorganic salt used in analytical chemistry, organic synthesis, and in art to etch zinc plates. This compound has been used to research the copper-induced chromosomal aberrations in the fish, Channa punctata, and as a catalyst in the synthesis of ynamides and Z-enamides in the amidation of alkynyl bromides, and to catalyze the formation of ligand arm-functionalized azoamides.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market 2019 (%)

The global Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate market was valued at 1069.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1141.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. While the Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Agricultural Grade

Feed Grade

Electroplating Grade

Thailand Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Agriculture and Forestry

Aquaculture

Chemical Industry

Electroplating and Galvanic

Metal and Mine

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Laiwu Iron and Steel Group

Jiangxi Copper

Jinchuan Group

UNIVERTICAL

Highnic Group

G.G. MANUFATURERS

Beneut

Old Bridge Chemicals

GREEN MOUNTAIN

Mitsubishi

Sumitomo

Suzhou Huahang Chemical Technology Co.Ltd

Bakirsulfat

Blue Line Corporation

MCM Industrial

