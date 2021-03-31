Military Helicopter MRO Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Helicopter MRO is a fundamental aspect of helicopter operations. It ensures the preservation of rotorcraft in pre-determined conditions of airworthiness in order to guarantee the safety of operations, passengers and crew. The MRO sector is heavily regulated by national and international aviation regulatory bodies with operators and OEMs being required to adhere to stringent regulations and practices in the performance of helicopter MRO work. Companies that conduct such services require approval and certification of facilities and infrastructure by the necessary aviation safety bodies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Helicopter MRO in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Military Helicopter MRO Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Military Helicopter MRO Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Military Helicopter MRO businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Military Helicopter MRO in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Military Helicopter MRO market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Military Helicopter MRO Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Military Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Engine Maintenance

Component Maintenance

The segment of component mantenance holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 44%.

Southeast Asia Military Helicopter MRO Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Military Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Army

Law Enforcement

The army holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 61% of the market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Military Helicopter MRO Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Military Helicopter MRO Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Airbus Helicopters

GE Aviation

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

Leonardo S.p.A

Sikorsky Aircraft

Turbomeca (Safran)

Bell Helicopter

Heli-One

Honeywell Aerospace

Staero

StandardAero

Pratt & Whitney

Russian Helicopter

MTU Maintenance

RUAG Aviation

