Global High-purity Alumina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

High purity alumina (HPA) or aluminium oxide with a minimum purity of 99.99% (4N) Al2O3, is a high value speciality product with a broad range of uses. Characterised by a minimum purity of 99.99% (4N) Al2O3, HPA is the high-end, high-value product of the non-metallurgical alumina market. Due to its superior characteristics such as purity, extreme hardness and corrosion-resistance, HPA is the essential base material for artiificial sapphire substrates found in LEDs, also semiconductors, scratchproof artificial sapphire glass, and a growing range of high-performance applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-purity Alumina in China, including the following market information:
China High-purity Alumina Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China High-purity Alumina Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
China High-purity Alumina Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in China High-purity Alumina Market 2019 (%)
The global High-purity Alumina market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the High-purity Alumina market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-purity Alumina manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High-purity Alumina production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China High-purity Alumina Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China High-purity Alumina Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
4N
4Nx
5N
China High-purity Alumina Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China High-purity Alumina Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Li-Ion Battery
LED
Semiconductors
Phosphor
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total High-purity Alumina Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total High-purity Alumina Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China High-purity Alumina Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total China High-purity Alumina Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hebei Pengda
Dalian Hailanguangdian
Xuancheng Jingrui
Zibo Honghe
Wuxi Tuoboda
Keheng
Gemsung
CHALCO
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-purity Alumina Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China High-purity Alumina Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: China High-purity Alumina Overall Market Size
2.1 China High-purity Alumina Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China High-purity Alumina Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China High-purity Alumina Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-purity Alumina Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China High-purity Alumina Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China High-purity Alumina Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China High-purity Alumina Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China High-purity Alumina Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-purity Alumina Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers High-purity Alumina Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-purity Alumina Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 High-purity Alumina Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-purity Alumina Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China High-purity Alumina Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 4N
4.1.3 4Nx
4.1.4 5N
4.2 By Type – China High-purity Alumina Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China High-purity Alumina Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China High-purity Alumina Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China High-purity Alumina Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – China High-purity Alumina Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China High-purity Alumina Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – China High-purity Alumina Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – China High-purity Alumina Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – China High-purity Alumina Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China High-purity Alumina Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Li-Ion Battery
5.1.3 LED
5.1.4 Semiconductors
5.1.5 Phosphor
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application – China High-purity Alumina Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China High-purity Alumina Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – China High-purity Alumina Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – China High-purity Alumina Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – China High-purity Alumina Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – China High-purity Alumina Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – China High-purity Alumina Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – China High-purity Alumina Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – China High-purity Alumina Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Hebei Pengda
6.1.1 Hebei Pengda Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Hebei Pengda Business Overview
6.1.3 Hebei Pengda High-purity Alumina Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Hebei Pengda Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Hebei Pengda Key News
6.2 Dalian Hailanguangdian
6.2.1 Dalian Hailanguangdian Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Dalian Hailanguangdian Business Overview
6.2.3 Dalian Hailanguangdian High-purity Alumina Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Dalian Hailanguangdian Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Dalian Hailanguangdian Key News
6.3 Xuancheng Jingrui
6.3.1 Xuancheng Jingrui Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Xuancheng Jingrui Business Overview
6.3.3 Xuancheng Jingrui High-purity Alumina Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Xuancheng Jingrui Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Xuancheng Jingrui Key News
6.4 Zibo Honghe
6.4.1 Zibo Honghe Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Zibo Honghe Business Overview
6.4.3 Zibo Honghe High-purity Alumina Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Zibo Honghe Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Zibo Honghe Key News
6.5 Wuxi Tuoboda
6.5.1 Wuxi Tuoboda Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Wuxi Tuoboda Business Overview
6.5.3 Wuxi Tuoboda High-purity Alumina Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Wuxi Tuoboda Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Wuxi Tuoboda Key News
6.6 Keheng
6.6.1 Keheng Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Keheng Business Overview
6.6.3 Keheng High-purity Alumina Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Keheng Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Keheng Key News
6.7 Gemsung
6.6.1 Gemsung Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Gemsung Business Overview
6.6.3 Gemsung High-purity Alumina Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Gemsung Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Gemsung Key News
6.8 CHALCO
6.8.1 CHALCO Corporate Summary
6.8.2 CHALCO Business Overview
6.8.3 CHALCO High-purity Alumina Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 CHALCO Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.8.5 CHALCO Key News
6.9 Crown
6.9.1 Crown Corporate Summary
6.9.2 Crown Business Overview
6.9.3 Crown High-purity Alumina Major Product Offerings
6.9.4 Crown Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.9.5 Crown Key News
7 High-purity Alumina Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis
7.1 High-purity Alumina Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026
7.1.1 China High-purity Alumina Production Capacity, 2015-2026
7.1.2 China High-purity Alumina Production 2015-2026
7.1.3 China High-purity Alumina Production Value 2015-2026
7.2 Key Local High-purity Alumina Manufacturers in China
7.2.1 China Key Local High-purity Alumina Manufacturers Production Capacity
7.2.2 China Key Local High-purity Alumina Manufacturers Production
7.2.3 China Key Local High-purity Alumina Manufacturers Production Value
7.2.4 The Proportion of High-purity Alumina Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers
7.3 High-purity Alumina Export and Import in China
7.3.1 China High-purity Alumina Export Market
7.3.2 China High-purity Alumina Source of Imports
8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China High-purity Alumina Market
8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3 Market Drivers
8.4 Market Restraints
9 COVID-19 Impact on High-purity Alumina Supply Chain Analysis
9.1 Supply Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Market Analysis
9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis
9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
9.4.1 Marketing Channels
9.4.2 High-purity Alumina Distributors and Sales Agents in China
10 Conclusion
11 Appendix
11.1 Note
11.2 Examples of Clients
11.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables
Table 1. Key Players of High-purity Alumina in China
Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. China High-purity Alumina Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 4. China High-purity Alumina Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 5. China High-purity Alumina Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020
Table 6. China High-purity Alumina Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 7. Key Manufacturers High-purity Alumina Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)
Table 8. China Manufacturers High-purity Alumina Product Type
Table 9. List of China Tier 1 High-purity Alumina Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-purity Alumina Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type – High-purity Alumina Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 12. By Type – High-purity Alumina Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 13. By Type – High-purity Alumina Sales in China (MT), 2015-2020
Table 14. By Type – High-purity Alumina Sales in China (MT), 2021-2026
Table 15. By Application – High-purity Alumina Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 16. By Application – High-purity Alumina Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 17. By Application – High-purity Alumina Sales in China, (MT), 2015-2020
Table 18. By Application – High-purity Alumina Sales in China, (MT), 2021-2026
Table 19. Hebei Pengda Corporate Summary
Table 20. Hebei Pengda High-purity Alumina Product Offerings
Table 21. Hebei Pengda High-purity Alumina Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 22. Dalian Hailanguangdian Corporate Summary
Table 23. Dalian Hailanguangdian High-purity Alumina Product Offerings
Table 24. Dalian Hailanguangdian High-purity Alumina Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 25. Xuancheng Jingrui Corporate Summary
Table 26. Xuancheng Jingrui High-purity Alumina Product Offerings
Table 27. Xuancheng Jingrui High-purity Alumina Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 28. Zibo Honghe Corporate Summary
Table 29. Zibo Honghe High-purity Alumina Product Offerings
Table 30. Zibo Honghe High-purity Alumina Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 31. Wuxi Tuoboda Corporate Summary
Table 32. Wuxi Tuoboda High-purity Alumina Product Offerings
Table 33. Wuxi Tuoboda High-purity Alumina Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 34. Keheng Corporate Summary
Table 35. Keheng High-purity Alumina Product Offerings
Table 36. Keheng High-purity Alumina Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 37. Gemsung Corporate Summary
Table 38. Gemsung High-purity Alumina Product Offerings
Table 39. Gemsung High-purity Alumina Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 40. CHALCO Corporate Summary
Table 41. CHALCO High-purity Alumina Product Offerings
Table 42. CHALCO High-purity Alumina Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 43. Crown Corporate Summary
Table 44. Crown High-purity Alumina Product Offerings
Table 45. Crown High-purity Alumina Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 46. High-purity Alumina Production Capacity (MT) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020
Table 47. High-purity Alumina Production (MT) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020
Table 48. China High-purity Alumina Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020
Table 49. High-purity Alumina Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020
Table 50. China High-purity Alumina Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020
Table 51. The Percentage of High-purity Alumina Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers
Table 52. The Percentage of High-purity Alumina Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers
Table 53. Dangeguojia High-purity Alumina Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020
Table 54. Raw Materials and Suppliers
Table 55. High-purity Alumina Downstream Clients in China
Table 56. High-purity Alumina Distributors and Sales Agents in China
List of Figures
Figure 1. High-purity Alumina Segment by Type
Figure 2. High-purity Alumina Segment by Application
Figure 3. Dangeguojia High-purity Alumina Market Overview: 2020
Figure 4. Key Caveats
Figure 5. High-purity Alumina Market Size in China, (US$, Mn) & (MT): 2020 V
….. continued
