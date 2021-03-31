Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market in Southeast Asia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Laser Coding and marking equipment are machines that print production date, barcode, trade mark and other product information on product surfaces and packages. Laser Coding and marking equipment are widely used in industrial fields such as Packaging, Electronics & Microelectronics, Medical and further constructions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Coding and Marking Equipment in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market was valued at 2182.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2910.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. While the Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Laser Coding and Marking Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Laser Coding and Marking Equipment production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fiber Laser

CO2 Laser

UV Laser

Others (YAG Laser, etc.)

Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Machine Tool

Electronics & Microelectronics

Medical

Packaging

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Han’s Laser

Trumpf

Telesis

Danaher

Brother

Hitachi

Dover

Macsa

SATO

Gravotech

Trotec

Rofin

TYKMA Electrox

REA JET

ITW

SUNINE

KGK

Matthews

Control print

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

….. continued

