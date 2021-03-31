In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In-flight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment available to aircraft passengers during a flight. Design issues for IFE include system safety, cost efficiency, software reliability, hardware maintenance, and user compatibility.
This report contains market size and forecasts of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market 2019 (%)
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on In-flight Entertainment (IFE) businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
IFE Hardware
IFE Connectivity and Communication
IFE Content
Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Narrow Body Aircraft
Wide Body Aircraft
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Gogo LLC
Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
Thales Group
Zodiac Aerospace
Honeywell International
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
Viasat Inc.
Rockwell Collins
Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Southeast Asia Manufacturers In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Players in Southeast Asia
3.6.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies
3.6.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 IFE Hardware
4.1.3 IFE Connectivity and Communication
4.1.4 IFE Content
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Narrow Body Aircraft
5.1.3 Wide Body Aircraft
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
6 Players Profiles
6.1 Gogo LLC
6.1.1 Gogo LLC Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Gogo LLC Business Overview
6.1.3 Gogo LLC In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Gogo LLC Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
…continued
