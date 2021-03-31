Global Nail Polish Market Research Report 2020-2026

Nail polish called “nail lacquer.” It is mainly composed of 70% -80% of a volatile solvent, about 15% of nitrocellulose, small amounts of solvent oil, camphor, titanium dioxide and oil-soluble pigments. After the nail polish applied to the film formed, with moderate coloration fastness and gloss, to protect the nails, but also gives the nails a beauty.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nail Polish in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Nail Polish Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Nail Polish Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Italy Nail Polish Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Nail Polish Market 2019 (%)
The global Nail Polish market was valued at 11210 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 15330 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. While the Nail Polish market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nail Polish manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nail Polish production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Nail Polish Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Italy Nail Polish Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Base coat
Top coat
Gel
Matte
Italy Nail Polish Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Italy Nail Polish Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Nail art institutions
Individuals
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Nail Polish Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Nail Polish Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Nail Polish Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Total Italy Nail Polish Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
OPI
Maybelline
Dior
CHANEL
ORLY
Butter London
Kiko
Nails Inc
Revlon
Sally Hansen
Rimmel
CND
COSMAY
Essie
ZOTOS ACCENT
L’OREAL
ANNA SUI
Bobbi Brown
TABLE OF CONTENT :
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nail Polish Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Nail Polish Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
