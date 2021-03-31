Aramid Market in Malaysia Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast   

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aramid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Aramid production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Aramid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Aramid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Para-aramid Fibers

Meta-aramid Fibers

Malaysia Aramid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Aramid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Body Armor & Helmet

Aerospace Materials

Sports Materials

Tire

High Strength Rope

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Aramid Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Aramid Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Aramid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Malaysia Aramid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

Teijin

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Kolon

Hyosung

Huvis

TAYHO

Bluestar

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Guangdong Charming

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

Zhaoda Specially Fiber

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aramid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Aramid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Aramid Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Aramid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Aramid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Aramid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aramid Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Aramid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Aramid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Aramid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Aramid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aramid Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Aramid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Aramid Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Aramid Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Para-aramid Fibers

4.1.3 Meta-aramid Fibers

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Aramid Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Aramid Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Aramid Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Aramid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Aramid Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Aramid Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Aramid Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Aramid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Aramid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Aramid Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Body Armor & Helmet

5.1.3 Aerospace Materials

5.1.4 Sports Materials

5.1.5 Tire

5.1.6 High Strength Rope

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Aramid Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Aramid Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Aramid Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Aramid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Aramid Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Aramid Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Aramid Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Aramid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Aramid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 DowDuPont

6.1.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.1.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.1.3 DowDuPont Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.2 Teijin

6.2.1 Teijin Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Teijin Business Overview

6.2.3 Teijin Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Teijin Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Teijin Key News

6.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno

6.3.1 JSC Kamenskvolokno Corporate Summary

6.3.2 JSC Kamenskvolokno Business Overview

6.3.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 JSC Kamenskvolokno Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 JSC Kamenskvolokno Key News

6.4 Kolon

6.4.1 Kolon Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Kolon Business Overview

6.4.3 Kolon Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kolon Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Kolon Key News

6.5 Hyosung

6.5.1 Hyosung Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Hyosung Business Overview

6.5.3 Hyosung Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Hyosung Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Hyosung Key News

6.6 Huvis

6.6.1 Huvis Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Huvis Business Overview

6.6.3 Huvis Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Huvis Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Huvis Key News

6.7 TAYHO

6.6.1 TAYHO Corporate Summary

6.6.2 TAYHO Business Overview

6.6.3 TAYHO Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 TAYHO Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 TAYHO Key News

6.8 Bluestar

6.8.1 Bluestar Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Bluestar Business Overview

6.8.3 Bluestar Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Bluestar Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Bluestar Key News

6.9 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

6.9.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Business Overview

6.9.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Key News

6.10 Guangdong Charming

6.10.1 Guangdong Charming Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Guangdong Charming Business Overview

6.10.3 Guangdong Charming Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Guangdong Charming Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Guangdong Charming Key News

6.11 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

6.11.1 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Aramid Business Overview

6.11.3 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Key News

6.12 Zhaoda Specially Fiber

6.12.1 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Aramid Business Overview

6.12.3 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Key News

6.13 SRO

6.13.1 SRO Corporate Summary

6.13.2 SRO Aramid Business Overview

6.13.3 SRO Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 SRO Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 SRO Key News

…. continued

