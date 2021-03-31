PSA Test Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA), also known as gamma-seminoprotein or kallikrein-3 (KLK3), is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded in humans by the KLK3 gene.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-device-reprocessing-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-05

The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PSA Test in China, including the following market information:

China PSA Test Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China PSA Test Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China PSA Test Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China PSA Test Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PSA Test manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PSA Test production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China PSA Test Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

CLIA

ELISA

Others

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-disposable-tweezers-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2025-2021-03-10

China PSA Test Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China PSA Test Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Screening

Post-treatment Monitoring

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PSA Test Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China PSA Test Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China PSA Test Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare

DiaSorin

Roche

Beckman Coulter

PerkinElmer

Tosoh

Ortho Clinical

Fujirebio

Mediwatch

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fixed-satellite-service-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-14

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PSA Test Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China PSA Test Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China PSA Test Overall Market Size

2.1 China PSA Test Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China PSA Test Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China PSA Test Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PSA Test Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China PSA Test Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China PSA Test Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China PSA Test Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China PSA Test Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PSA Test Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers PSA Test Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PSA Test Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 PSA Test Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 PSA Test Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China PSA Test Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 CLIA

4.1.3 ELISA

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – China PSA Test Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China PSA Test Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China PSA Test Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China PSA Test Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China PSA Test Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China PSA Test Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China PSA Test Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China PSA Test Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China PSA Test Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China PSA Test Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Screening

5.1.3 Post-treatment Monitoring

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – China PSA Test Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China PSA Test Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China PSA Test Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China PSA Test Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China PSA Test Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China PSA Test Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China PSA Test Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China PSA Test Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China PSA Test Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Abbott

6.1.1 Abbott Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Abbott Business Overview

6.1.3 Abbott PSA Test Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Abbott Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Abbott Key News

6.2 Siemens Healthcare

6.2.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

6.2.3 Siemens Healthcare PSA Test Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Siemens Healthcare Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Siemens Healthcare Key News

6.3 DiaSorin

6.3.1 DiaSorin Corporate Summary

6.3.2 DiaSorin Business Overview

6.3.3 DiaSorin PSA Test Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 DiaSorin Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 DiaSorin Key News

6.4 Roche

6.4.1 Roche Corporate Summary

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/