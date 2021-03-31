Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Boom or truck mounted pump; Trailer, line, or stationary pump; Specialized usage pump.

Boom or Truck Mounted Pump definition: This type of pump is attached to a truck and uses a remote controlled articulating robotic arm, also known as boom, to place the concrete accurately at the construction site. It is also known as a truck mounted boom pump. Boom pumps are generally used in large construction projects because of its capability of pumping high volume of concrete in less time. It also saves substantial labor because of its multi-purpose robotic arm.

Trailer, line or stationary pump: This type of pump is mounted on a trailer and requires steel or rubber hoses to be attached to the outlet of the machine. The hoses are generally manually attached and can also be joined to another extension hoses to reach the appropriate site where the concrete needs to be put. Trailer pumps concrete at a rate lower than that of boom pumps and therefore are used in applications that require smaller volume pumping such as swimming pools, sidewalks, and small homes concrete slabs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market 2019 (%)

The global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps market was valued at 3219 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3312.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period. While the Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps market size in

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Line Pumps

Boom Pumps

Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Short Arm (13-28m)

Long Arm (31-47m)

Long Boom (51-62m)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Putzmeister

Schwing

Zoomlion

Concord Concrete Pumps

Liebherr

Sermac

SANY

Shantui

LiuGong

Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo

Junjin

CAMC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

