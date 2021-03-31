Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market in UK Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps in UK, including the following market information:

UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market 2019 (%)

The global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps market was valued at 3219 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3312.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period. While the Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps market size in UK was

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Line Pumps

Boom Pumps

UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Short Arm (13-28m)

Long Arm (31-47m)

Long Boom (51-62m)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Putzmeister

Schwing

Zoomlion

Concord Concrete Pumps

Liebherr

Sermac

SANY

Shantui

LiuGong

Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo

Junjin

CAMC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

