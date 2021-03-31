Hydraulic Torque Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A hydraulic torque wrench is a power tool designed to exert torque on a fastener to achieve proper tightening or loosening of a connection through the use of hydraulics. A torque wrench is applied to the nut either directly or in conjunction with an impact socket. Hydraulic torque wrenches apply a predetermined, controlled amount of torque to a properly lubricated fastener.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Torque in China, including the following market information:

China Hydraulic Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Hydraulic Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydraulic Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydraulic Torque production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Hydraulic Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Drive Hydraulic Wrench

Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

China Hydraulic Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Plants and Refineries

Power Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Enerpac

Hytorc

Hydratight

ITH

TorcUP

Powermaster

Norwolf Tool Works

Plarad

WREN

HTL

Torq/Lite

TorsionX

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydraulic Torque Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Hydraulic Torque Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Hydraulic Torque Overall Market Size

2.1 China Hydraulic Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Hydraulic Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Hydraulic Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydraulic Torque Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Hydraulic Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Hydraulic Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Hydraulic Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Hydraulic Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Torque Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Hydraulic Torque Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Hydraulic Torque Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Hydraulic Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Drive Hydraulic Wrench

4.1.3 Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

4.2 By Type – China Hydraulic Torque Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Hydraulic Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Hydraulic Torque Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Hydraulic Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Hydraulic Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Hydraulic Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Plants and Refineries

5.1.4 Power Industry

5.1.5 Other

…continued

