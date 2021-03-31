Hydraulic Torque Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A hydraulic torque wrench is a power tool designed to exert torque on a fastener to achieve proper tightening or loosening of a connection through the use of hydraulics. A torque wrench is applied to the nut either directly or in conjunction with an impact socket. Hydraulic torque wrenches apply a predetermined, controlled amount of torque to a properly lubricated fastener.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Torque in US, including the following market information:

US Hydraulic Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Hydraulic Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

US Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Hydraulic Torque Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydraulic Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydraulic Torque production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Hydraulic Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Drive Hydraulic Wrench

Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

US Hydraulic Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Plants and Refineries

Power Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total US Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Enerpac

Hytorc

Hydratight

ITH

TorcUP

Powermaster

Norwolf Tool Works

Plarad

WREN

HTL

Torq/Lite

TorsionX

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydraulic Torque Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Hydraulic Torque Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Hydraulic Torque Overall Market Size

2.1 US Hydraulic Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Hydraulic Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Hydraulic Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydraulic Torque Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Hydraulic Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Hydraulic Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Hydraulic Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Hydraulic Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Torque Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Hydraulic Torque Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Hydraulic Torque Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Drive Hydraulic Wrench

4.1.3 Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

4.2 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Hydraulic Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Hydraulic Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Plants and Refineries

5.1.4 Power Industry

…continued

