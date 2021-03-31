Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM) is an organic compound with formula C6H10 (CH2OH)2. It is a reactive diol having a cycloaliphatic structure containing two primary hydroxyl sites. Commercial samples consist of a mixture of cis and trans isomers, as seen for other disubstituted derivatives of cyclohexane. It is commonly used to make saturated and unsaturated polyester resins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in US, including the following market information:

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market 2019 (%)

The global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market was valued at 1227.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1474.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

Others

The segment of cis/trans ratio: 30:70 holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 95%.

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

Others

Globally, the CHDM market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyester materials which accounts for nearly 93% of total downstream consumption of CHDM in global in 2015.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total US Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Eastman

SK NJC

Kangheng Chemical

