Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM) is an organic compound with formula C6H10 (CH2OH)2. It is a reactive diol having a cycloaliphatic structure containing two primary hydroxyl sites. Commercial samples consist of a mixture of cis and trans isomers, as seen for other disubstituted derivatives of cyclohexane. It is commonly used to make saturated and unsaturated polyester resins.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vhf-data-exchange-system-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2021-2025-2021-03-02

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market 2019 (%)

The global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market was valued at 1227.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1474.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hipot-test-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-2029-2021-03-08

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) production and consumption in Japan

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fishmeal-fish-oil-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-12

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

Others

The segment of cis/trans ratio: 30:70 holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 95%.

Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

Others

Globally, the CHDM market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyester materials which accounts for nearly 93% of total downstream consumption of CHDM in global in 2015.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Eastman

SK NJC

Kangheng Chemical

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

4.1.3 Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Polyester Materials

5.1.3 Coating Materials

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Cyclohexane Dimethanol

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/