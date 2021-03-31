Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Cyclohexane dimethanol (CHDM) is an organic compound with formula C6H10 (CH2OH)2. It is a reactive diol having a cycloaliphatic structure containing two primary hydroxyl sites. Commercial samples consist of a mixture of cis and trans isomers, as seen for other disubstituted derivatives of cyclohexane. It is commonly used to make saturated and unsaturated polyester resins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market 2019 (%)

The global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market was valued at 1227.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1474.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

Others

The segment of cis/trans ratio: 30:70 holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 95%.

South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

Others

Globally, the CHDM market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyester materials which accounts for nearly 93% of total downstream consumption of CHDM in global in 2015.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Eastman

SK NJC

Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70

4.1.3 Cis/Trans Ratio: 25:75

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Polyester Materials

5.1.3 Coating Materials

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Eastman

6.1.1 Eastman Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Eastman Business Overview

6.1.3 Eastman Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Eastman Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Eastman Key News

6.2 SK NJC

6.2.1 SK NJC Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SK NJC Business Overview

6.2.3 SK NJC Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SK NJC Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SK NJC Key News

6.3 Kangheng Chemical

6.3.1 Kangheng Chemical Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Kangheng Chemical Business Overview

6.3.3 Kangheng Chemical Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Major

….. continued

