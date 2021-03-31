Hydraulic Torque Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A hydraulic torque wrench is a power tool designed to exert torque on a fastener to achieve proper tightening or loosening of a connection through the use of hydraulics. A torque wrench is applied to the nut either directly or in conjunction with an impact socket. Hydraulic torque wrenches apply a predetermined, controlled amount of torque to a properly lubricated fastener.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Torque in India, including the following market information:

India Hydraulic Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Hydraulic Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

India Hydraulic Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Hydraulic Torque Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydraulic Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydraulic Torque production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Hydraulic Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

India Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Drive Hydraulic Wrench

Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

India Hydraulic Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

India Hydraulic Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Plants and Refineries

Power Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total India Hydraulic Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Enerpac

Hytorc

Hydratight

ITH

TorcUP

Powermaster

Norwolf Tool Works

Plarad

WREN

HTL

Torq/Lite

TorsionX

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydraulic Torque Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Hydraulic Torque Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Hydraulic Torque Overall Market Size

2.1 India Hydraulic Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Hydraulic Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Hydraulic Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydraulic Torque Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Hydraulic Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Hydraulic Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Hydraulic Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Hydraulic Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Torque Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Hydraulic Torque Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Hydraulic Torque Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Hydraulic Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Drive Hydraulic Wrench

4.1.3 Hollow Hydraulic Wrench

4.2 By Type – India Hydraulic Torque Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Hydraulic Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Hydraulic Torque Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Hydraulic Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Hydraulic Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Hydraulic Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Plants and Refineries

5.1.4 Power Industry

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – India Hydraulic Torque Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Hydraulic Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Hydraulic Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Hydraulic Torque Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Hydraulic Torque Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Hydraulic Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Hydraulic Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

…continued

