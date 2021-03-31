Motorized Quadricycles Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Motorized quadricycles are small and fuel-efficient vehicles used for local transportation in rural and urban areas. Motorized quadricycles have emerged as an alternative to small city cars and motorcycles. With a speed range of 45 – 100 kmph and weight of up to 400-500 kg (Does not include battery weight), motorized quadricycles have become a popular means of internal transportation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorized Quadricycles in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Motorized Quadricycles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Motorized Quadricycles production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Light Quadricycles

Heavy Quadricycles

Light quadricycles refers to motor vehicles with four wheels whose unladen mass is not more than 425 kg. Heavy quadricycles refers to more than 450 kg (600 kg for vehicles intended for carrying goods), with a design payload not more than 200 kg (passenger) or 1000 kg (goods), and whose maximum net engine power does not exceed 15 kW. Because of its good performance and load-bearing capacity, heavy quadricycles dominates the motorized quadricycles market, with 75% market share in 2019, and has a leading growth trend in the next few years.

Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Motorized quadricycles has acquired increasing significance in the fields of household (personal usage), which accounts for nearly 85.93% of total downstream consumption in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Aixam

Ligier

Club Car

Bajaj Auto

Chatenet

Renault Twizy

Tazzari Zero

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Motorized Quadricycles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Motorized Quadricycles Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Motorized Quadricycles Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motorized Quadricycles Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Motorized Quadricycles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorized Quadricycles Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Motorized Quadricycles Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorized Quadricycles Companies

…continued

