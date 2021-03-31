Neurofeedback Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Neurofeedback is a non-invasive method of direct brain function training. It is also a type of biofeedback and is therefore, also called EEG Biofeedback. It uses the electrodes (which act like tiny microphones) placed on the client’s scalp to record and amplify the EEG, or brainwaves and control auditory, visual, and/or tactile feedback which allows learning to take place. This operant learning initiates self-regulation and enhances relaxation, both necessary components of good brain function.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neurofeedback in UK, including the following market information:

UK Neurofeedback Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in UK Neurofeedback Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Neurofeedback businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Neurofeedback in UK. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Neurofeedback market size in 2020 and the next few years in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Neurofeedback Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Neurofeedback Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)

Low-energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback

Other

UK Neurofeedback Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Neurofeedback Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

ADHD Treatment

Other Clinic Use

Non-medical

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Neurofeedback Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Neurofeedback Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BrainMaster Technologies

BEE Medic

Brainquiry

Mitsar

Thought Technology

Mind Media

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neurofeedback Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: UK Neurofeedback Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 UK Neurofeedback Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Neurofeedback Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Neurofeedback Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neurofeedback Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Neurofeedback Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Neurofeedback Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Neurofeedback Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 UK Manufacturers Neurofeedback Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurofeedback Players in UK

3.6.1 List of UK Tier 1 Neurofeedback Companies

3.6.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurofeedback Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Neurofeedback Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)

4.1.3 Low-energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

4.1.4 Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – UK Neurofeedback Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Neurofeedback Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Neurofeedback Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Neurofeedback Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Neurofeedback Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 ADHD Treatment

5.1.3 Other Clinic Use

5.1.4 Non-medical

5.2 By Application – UK Neurofeedback Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Neurofeedback Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Neurofeedback Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Neurofeedback Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

..…continued.

