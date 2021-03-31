PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market in China Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast   

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Organic Type

Inorganic Type

China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

PET Film

PET Sheet

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SUKANO

Gabriel-Chemie

Schulman

Setas

CONSTAB

Clariant

Spearepet

YILDIZ

Plastika Kritis S.A

Cromex

Colorwen

VIBA

Dongguan Jishuo

Shantou Best Science

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Overall Market Size

2.1 China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Organic Type

4.1.3 Inorganic Type

4.2 By Type – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 PET Film

5.1.3 PET Sheet

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SUKANO

6.1.1 SUKANO Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SUKANO Business Overview

6.1.3 SUKANO PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SUKANO Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SUKANO Key News

6.2 Gabriel-Chemie

6.2.1 Gabriel-Chemie Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Gabriel-Chemie Business Overview

6.2.3 Gabriel-Chemie PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Gabriel-Chemie Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Gabriel-Chemie Key News

6.3 A. Schulman

6.3.1 A. Schulman Corporate Summary

6.3.2 A. Schulman Business Overview

6.3.3 A. Schulman PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 A. Schulman Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 A. Schulman Key News

6.4 Setas

6.4.1 Setas Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Setas Business Overview

6.4.3 Setas PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Setas Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Setas Key News

6.5 CONSTAB

6.5.1 CONSTAB Corporate Summary

6.5.2 CONSTAB Business Overview

6.5.3 CONSTAB PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 CONSTAB Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 CONSTAB Key News

6.6 Clariant

6.6.1 Clariant Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Clariant Business Overview

6.6.3 Clariant PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Clariant Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Clariant Key News

6.7 Spearepet

6.6.1 Spearepet Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Spearepet Business Overview

6.6.3 Spearepet PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Spearepet Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Spearepet Key News

6.8 YILDIZ

6.8.1 YILDIZ Corporate Summary

6.8.2 YILDIZ Business Overview

6.8.3 YILDIZ PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 YILDIZ Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 YILDIZ Key News

6.9 Plastika Kritis S.A

6.9.1 Plastika Kritis S.A Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Plastika Kritis S.A Business Overview

6.9.3 Plastika Kritis S.A PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Plastika Kritis S.A Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Plastika Kritis S.A Key News

6.10 Cromex

6.10.1 Cromex Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Cromex Business Overview

6.10.3 Cromex PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Cromex Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Cromex Key News

6.11 Colorwen

6.11.1 Colorwen Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Colorwen PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Business Overview

6.11.3 Colorwen PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Colorwen Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Colorwen Key News

6.12 VIBA

6.12.1 VIBA Corporate Summary

6.12.2 VIBA PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Business Overview

6.12.3 VIBA PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 VIBA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 VIBA Key News

6.13 Dongguan Jishuo

6.13.1 Dongguan Jishuo Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Dongguan Jishuo PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Business Overview

6.13.3 Dongguan Jishuo PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Dongguan Jishuo Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Dongguan Jishuo Key News

6.14 Shantou Best Science

6.14.1 Shantou Best Science Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Shantou Best Science PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Business Overview

6.14.3 Shantou Best Science PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Shantou Best Science Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Shantou Best Science Key News

6.15 Changzhou Siruiman

6.15.1 Changzhou Siruiman Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Changzhou Siruiman PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Business Overview

6.15.3 Changzhou Siruiman PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Changzhou Siruiman Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Changzhou Siruiman Key News

…. continued

