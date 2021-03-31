Telepsychiatry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Telepsychiatry is a branch of telemedicine defined by the electronic delivery of psychiatric services to patients. This typically includes providing psychiatric assessments, therapeutic services, and medication management via telecommunication technology, most commonly videoconferencing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telepsychiatry in US, including the following market information:

US Telepsychiatry Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in US Telepsychiatry Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Telepsychiatry businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Telepsychiatry in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Telepsychiatry market size in 2020 and the next few years in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Telepsychiatry Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Telepsychiatry Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Routine Telepsychiatry

Forensic Telepsychiatry

Crisis Telepsychiatry

In-home Telepsychiatry

US Telepsychiatry Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Telepsychiatry Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Adults

Teenagers

Geriatric Populations

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Telepsychiatry Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Telepsychiatry Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

InSight Telepsychiatry

American Telepsychiatrists

Iris Telehealth

JSA Health

Advanced Telemed Services

FasPsych

Genoa

Encounter Telehealth

Arcadian Telepsychiatry

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Telepsychiatry Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Telepsychiatry Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Telepsychiatry Overall Market Size

2.1 US Telepsychiatry Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Telepsychiatry Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telepsychiatry Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Telepsychiatry Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Telepsychiatry Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Telepsychiatry Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 US Manufacturers Telepsychiatry Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telepsychiatry Players in US

3.6.1 List of US Tier 1 Telepsychiatry Companies

3.6.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telepsychiatry Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Telepsychiatry Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Routine Telepsychiatry

4.1.3 Forensic Telepsychiatry

4.1.4 Crisis Telepsychiatry

4.1.5 In-home Telepsychiatry

4.2 By Type – US Telepsychiatry Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Telepsychiatry Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Telepsychiatry Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Telepsychiatry Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Telepsychiatry Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Adults

5.1.3 Teenagers

5.1.4 Geriatric Populations

5.2 By Application – US Telepsychiatry Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Telepsychiatry Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Telepsychiatry Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Telepsychiatry Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

..…continued.

