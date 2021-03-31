Global Aramid Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aramid Fiber is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. They are fibers in which the chain molecules are highly oriented along the fiber axis, so the strength of the chemical bond can be exploited.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid in US, including the following market information:

US Aramid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Aramid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

US Aramid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Aramid Market 2019 (%)

The global Aramid market was valued at 4473.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4772.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. While the Aramid market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aramid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Aramid production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Aramid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Aramid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Para-aramid Fibers

Meta-aramid Fibers

US Aramid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Aramid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Body Armor & Helmet

Aerospace Materials

Sports Materials

Tire

High Strength Rope

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Aramid Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Aramid Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Aramid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total US Aramid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

Teijin

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Kolon

Hyosung

Huvis

TAYHO

Bluestar

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Guangdong Charming

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

Zhaoda Specially Fiber

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aramid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Aramid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Aramid Overall Market Size

2.1 US Aramid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Aramid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Aramid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aramid Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Aramid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Aramid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Aramid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Aramid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aramid Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Aramid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Aramid Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Aramid Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Para-aramid Fibers

4.1.3 Meta-aramid Fibers

4.2 By Type – US Aramid Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Aramid Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Aramid Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Aramid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Aramid Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Aramid Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Aramid Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Aramid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Aramid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Aramid Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Body Armor & Helmet

5.1.3 Aerospace Materials

5.1.4 Sports Materials

5.1.5 Tire

5.1.6 High Strength Rope

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – US Aramid Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Aramid Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Aramid Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Aramid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Aramid Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Aramid Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Aramid Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Aramid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Aramid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 DowDuPont

6.1.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.1.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.1.3 DowDuPont Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.2 Teijin

6.2.1 Teijin Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Teijin Business Overview

6.2.3 Teijin Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Teijin Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Teijin Key News

6.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno

6.3.1 JSC Kamenskvolokno Corporate Summary

6.3.2 JSC Kamenskvolokno Business Overview

6.3.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 JSC Kamenskvolokno Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 JSC Kamenskvolokno Key News

6.4 Kolon

6.4.1 Kolon Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Kolon Business Overview

6.4.3 Kolon Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kolon Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Kolon Key News

6.5 Hyosung

6.5.1 Hyosung Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Hyosung Business Overview

6.5.3 Hyosung Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Hyosung Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Hyosung Key News

6.6 Huvis

6.6.1 Huvis Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Huvis Business Overview

6.6.3 Huvis Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Huvis Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Huvis Key News

6.7 TAYHO

6.6.1 TAYHO Corporate Summary

6.6.2 TAYHO Business Overview

6.6.3 TAYHO Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 TAYHO Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 TAYHO Key News

6.8 Bluestar

6.8.1 Bluestar Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Bluestar Business Overview

6.8.3 Bluestar Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Bluestar Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Bluestar Key News

6.9 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

6.9.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Business Overview

6.9.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Key News

6.10 Guangdong Charming

6.10.1 Guangdong Charming Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Guangdong Charming Business Overview

6.10.3 Guangdong Charming Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Guangdong Charming Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Guangdong Charming Key News

6.11 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

6.11.1 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Aramid Business Overview

6.11.3 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Key News

6.12 Zhaoda Specially Fiber

6.12.1 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Aramid Business Overview

6.12.3 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Key News

6.13 SRO

6.13.1 SRO Corporate Summary

6.13.2 SRO Aramid Business Overview

6.13.3 SRO Aramid Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 SRO Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.13.5 SRO Key News

7 Aramid Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Aramid Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Aramid Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Aramid Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Aramid Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Aramid Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Aramid Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Aramid Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Aramid Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Aramid Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 Aramid Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US Aramid Export Market

7.3.2 US Aramid Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US Aramid Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Aramid Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Aramid Distributors and Sales Agents in US

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Aramid in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Aramid Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Aramid Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Aramid Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Aramid Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Aramid Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Aramid Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Aramid Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Aramid Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Aramid Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Aramid Sales in US (MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Aramid Sales in US (MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Aramid Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Aramid Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Aramid Sales in US, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Aramid Sales in US, (MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. DowDuPont Corporate Summary

Table 20. DowDuPont Aramid Product Offerings

….. continued

