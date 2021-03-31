Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Passenger car motor oil (PCMO) helps in protecting and improving the overall functioning of engines in passenger cars. The motor oil lubricates the internal combustion engines which reduces the friction created in the moving parts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Car Motor Oil in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Market 2019 (%)

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Passenger Car Motor Oil production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mineral Oil

Synthesis Oil

Mineral oil segment dominates the market contributing more than 67% of the total revenue market share in 2018, while synthesis oil is seeing a fast growing and will gradually replace the mineral oil.

Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sedan

MPV

SUV

Others

By application, sedan is the major used segment, with about 81% market share in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shell

Exxon Mobil

BP

Total

Chevron Corporation

Valvoline

Sinopec Lubricant

CNPC

Petronas Lubricants International

Lukoil

SK Lubricants

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Passenger Car Motor Oil Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Passenger Car Motor Oil Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passenger Car Motor Oil Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Passenger Car Motor Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Car Motor Oil Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Passenger Car Motor Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Car Motor Oil Companies

…continued

