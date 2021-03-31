Telepsychiatry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Telepsychiatry is a branch of telemedicine defined by the electronic delivery of psychiatric services to patients. This typically includes providing psychiatric assessments, therapeutic services, and medication management via telecommunication technology, most commonly videoconferencing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telepsychiatry in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Telepsychiatry Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Telepsychiatry Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Telepsychiatry businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Telepsychiatry in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Telepsychiatry market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Telepsychiatry Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Telepsychiatry Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Routine Telepsychiatry

Forensic Telepsychiatry

Crisis Telepsychiatry

In-home Telepsychiatry

Southeast Asia Telepsychiatry Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Telepsychiatry Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Adults

Teenagers

Geriatric Populations

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Telepsychiatry Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Telepsychiatry Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

InSight Telepsychiatry

American Telepsychiatrists

Iris Telehealth

JSA Health

Advanced Telemed Services

FasPsych

Genoa

Encounter Telehealth

Arcadian Telepsychiatry

