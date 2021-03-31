Global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The lead-acid battery is a rechargeable battery technology available in the market, which is generally used in numerous applications such as motive, automotive, and stationary applications. These batteries are utilized in automotive applications majorly due to their cranking property, which provides the power within a short span.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Lead Acid Battery in India, including the following market information:

India Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

India Automotive Lead Acid Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Lead Acid Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Lead Acid Battery production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

India Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

VRLA Battery

Flooded Battery

Other Battery

India Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

India Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Bikes and motorbikes

Forklifts / trucks

Utilities

Construction

Telco

Marine

UPS

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total India Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Johnson controls

Tianneng Power

GS Yuasa

Chaowei Power

Exide Technologies

Leoch

Camel

Narada Power

Enersys

Fengfan

Amara Raja

Sebang

AtlasBX

Furukawa

Sacred Sun Power

Hitachi Chemical

Hoppecke Batterien

Shoto

Banner

AC Delco

Trojan

Fujian Quanzhou Dahua

Coslight Technology

Nipress

Crown Battery Corporation

First National Battery

Yokohama Batteries

Midac

C&D Technologies

