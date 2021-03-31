Telepsychiatry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Telepsychiatry is a branch of telemedicine defined by the electronic delivery of psychiatric services to patients. This typically includes providing psychiatric assessments, therapeutic services, and medication management via telecommunication technology, most commonly videoconferencing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telepsychiatry in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Telepsychiatry Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Telepsychiatry Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Telepsychiatry businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Telepsychiatry in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Telepsychiatry market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Telepsychiatry Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand Telepsychiatry Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Routine Telepsychiatry

Forensic Telepsychiatry

Crisis Telepsychiatry

In-home Telepsychiatry

Thailand Telepsychiatry Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand Telepsychiatry Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Adults

Teenagers

Geriatric Populations

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Telepsychiatry Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Telepsychiatry Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

InSight Telepsychiatry

American Telepsychiatrists

Iris Telehealth

JSA Health

Advanced Telemed Services

FasPsych

Genoa

Encounter Telehealth

Arcadian Telepsychiatry

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Telepsychiatry Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Telepsychiatry Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Thailand Telepsychiatry Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Telepsychiatry Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Telepsychiatry Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telepsychiatry Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Telepsychiatry Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Telepsychiatry Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Telepsychiatry Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Thailand Manufacturers Telepsychiatry Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telepsychiatry Players in Thailand

3.6.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Telepsychiatry Companies

3.6.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telepsychiatry Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Telepsychiatry Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Routine Telepsychiatry

4.1.3 Forensic Telepsychiatry

4.1.4 Crisis Telepsychiatry

4.1.5 In-home Telepsychiatry

4.2 By Type – Thailand Telepsychiatry Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Telepsychiatry Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Telepsychiatry Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Telepsychiatry Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Telepsychiatry Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Adults

5.1.3 Teenagers

5.1.4 Geriatric Populations

5.2 By Application – Thailand Telepsychiatry Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Telepsychiatry Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Telepsychiatry Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Telepsychiatry Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

..…continued.

