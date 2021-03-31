Global Safety Laser Scanners Market in GERMANY Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Safety Laser Scanners in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Safety Laser Scanners Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Safety Laser Scanners Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Germany Safety Laser Scanners Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Safety Laser Scanners Market 2019 (%)

The global Safety Laser Scanners market was valued at 166.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 186.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Safety Laser Scanners market size in

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Safety Laser Scanners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Safety Laser Scanners production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Safety Laser Scanners Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Safety Laser Scanners Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mobile Type

Stationary Type

Germany Safety Laser Scanners Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Safety Laser Scanners Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial Vehicles(AGVs)

Storage and Warehousing

Intralogistics Manufacturing

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Safety Laser Scanners Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Safety Laser Scanners Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Safety Laser Scanners Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Germany Safety Laser Scanners Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SICK

Omron

Panasonic

Pepperl+Fuchs

Rockwell Automation

Leuze Electronic

Banner Engineering

Hans TURCK

Hokuyo

IDEC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Safety Laser Scanners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Safety Laser Scanners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Safety Laser Scanners Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Safety Laser Scanners Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Safety Laser Scanners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2

….. continued

