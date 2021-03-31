Offshore AUV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore AUV in India, including the following market information:

India Offshore AUV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Offshore AUV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

India Offshore AUV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Offshore AUV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Offshore AUV production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Offshore AUV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

India Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

India Offshore AUV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

India Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total India Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore AUV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Offshore AUV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Offshore AUV Overall Market Size

2.1 India Offshore AUV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Offshore AUV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Offshore AUV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore AUV Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Offshore AUV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Offshore AUV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Offshore AUV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Offshore AUV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore AUV Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Offshore AUV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Offshore AUV Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Offshore AUV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

4.1.3 Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

4.1.4 Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

4.2 By Type – India Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Offshore AUV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Offshore AUV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Offshore AUV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Offshore AUV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Offshore AUV Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Offshore AUV Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Offshore AUV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Offshore AUV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Offshore AUV Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Defense

5.1.3 Scientific Research

5.1.4 Commercial

5.2 By Application – India Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Offshore AUV Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Offshore AUV Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Offshore AUV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Offshore AUV Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Offshore AUV Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Offshore AUV Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Offshore AUV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Offshore AUV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kongsberg Maritime

6.1.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Kongsberg Maritime Business Overview

6.1.3 Kongsberg Maritime Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Kongsberg Maritime Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Kongsberg Maritime Key News

6.2 OceanServer Technology

6.2.1 OceanServer Technology Corporate Summary

6.2.2 OceanServer Technology Business Overview

6.2.3 OceanServer Technology Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 OceanServer Technology Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 OceanServer Technology Key News

6.3 Teledyne Gavia

6.3.1 Teledyne Gavia Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Teledyne Gavia Business Overview

6.3.3 Teledyne Gavia Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Teledyne Gavia Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Teledyne Gavia Key News

6.4 Bluefin Robotics

6.4.1 Bluefin Robotics Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bluefin Robotics Business Overview

6.4.3 Bluefin Robotics Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

…continued

