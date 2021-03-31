Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs is a kind of disc sandpaper with non-woven fabric substrate used in polishing process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pieces)

Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pieces)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market 2019 (%)

The global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market was valued at 80 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 95 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pieces)

Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Quick Change Type

Arbor Hole Type

Others

Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pieces)

Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Furniture

Machinery

Electronics

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pieces)

Total Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Saint-Gobain

3M

SIA Abrasives (Bosch)

PFERD

Osborn

Mirka

Klingspor

Bibielle

Hermes Abrasives

Nihon Kenshi

ARC Abrasives

Dewalt

The LBA Innovation Way

Zhengzhou KINGSHARK Abrasives

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Companies

….. continued

