Offshore AUV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore AUV in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Offshore AUV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Offshore AUV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Indonesia Offshore AUV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Offshore AUV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Offshore AUV production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Offshore AUV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Indonesia Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

Indonesia Offshore AUV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Indonesia Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Indonesia Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore AUV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Offshore AUV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Offshore AUV Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Offshore AUV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Offshore AUV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Offshore AUV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore AUV Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Offshore AUV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Offshore AUV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Offshore AUV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Offshore AUV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore AUV Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Offshore AUV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Offshore AUV Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Offshore AUV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

4.1.3 Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

4.1.4 Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Offshore AUV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Offshore AUV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Offshore AUV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Offshore AUV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Offshore AUV Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Offshore AUV Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Offshore AUV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Offshore AUV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Offshore AUV Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Defense

5.1.3 Scientific Research

5.1.4 Commercial

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

