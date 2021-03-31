Offshore AUV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore AUV in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Offshore AUV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Offshore AUV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Vietnam Offshore AUV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Offshore AUV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Offshore AUV production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Offshore AUV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Vietnam Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

Vietnam Offshore AUV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Vietnam Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Vietnam Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore AUV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Offshore AUV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Offshore AUV Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Offshore AUV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Offshore AUV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Offshore AUV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore AUV Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Offshore AUV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Offshore AUV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Offshore AUV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Offshore AUV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore AUV Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Offshore AUV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Offshore AUV Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Offshore AUV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

4.1.3 Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

4.1.4 Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Offshore AUV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Offshore AUV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Offshore AUV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Offshore AUV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Offshore AUV Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Offshore AUV Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Offshore AUV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Offshore AUV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Offshore AUV Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Defense

5.1.3 Scientific Research

5.1.4 Commercial

…continued

