Acupuncture Needles Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Acupuncture Needles has its origin from China. It involves the insertions of thin needles into certain locations of the human body. These locations are generally termed as acupuncture points and form the main focus of the acupuncture treatment. The procedure may also involve the application of pressure, heat or laser light at the acupuncture points.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acupuncture Needles in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Acupuncture Needles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Acupuncture Needles Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Acupuncture Needles businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Acupuncture Needles in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Acupuncture Needles market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Acupuncture Needles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Acupuncture Needles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Disposable Needle

Non-disposable Needle

South Korea Acupuncture Needles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Acupuncture Needles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Acupuncture Needles Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Acupuncture Needles Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Suzhou Medical

SEIRIN

Empecs

Dongbang

Suzhou Acupuncture

Wuxi Jiajian

Asiamed

Cloud & Dragon

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acupuncture Needles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Acupuncture Needles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 South Korea Acupuncture Needles Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Acupuncture Needles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Acupuncture Needles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acupuncture Needles Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Acupuncture Needles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Acupuncture Needles Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Acupuncture Needles Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 South Korea Manufacturers Acupuncture Needles Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acupuncture Needles Players in South Korea

3.6.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Acupuncture Needles Companies

3.6.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acupuncture Needles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Acupuncture Needles Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Disposable Needle

4.1.3 Non-disposable Needle

4.2 By Type – South Korea Acupuncture Needles Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Acupuncture Needles Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Acupuncture Needles Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Acupuncture Needles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Acupuncture Needles Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hospitals

5.1.3 Clinics

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Acupuncture Needles Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Acupuncture Needles Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Acupuncture Needles Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Acupuncture Needles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

..…continued.

