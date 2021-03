Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market in Italy in By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Shale gas is natural gas that is found trapped within shale formations. Shale gas has become an increasingly important source of natural gas in the United States since the start of this century, and interest has spread to potential gas shales in the rest of the world

Hydraulic fracturing is a well stimulation technique in which rock is fractured by a pressurized liquid. The process involves the high-pressure injection of ‘fracking fluid’ (primarily water, containing sand or other proppants suspended with the aid of thickening agents) into a wellbore to create cracks in the deep-rock formations through which natural gas, petroleum, and brine will flow more freely.

In the report, production unit: bcf=billion cubic feet. Price unit: USD/Mcf=USD per thousand cubic feet.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market 2019 (%)

The global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market was valued at 44780 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 53010 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. While the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Type I

Type II

Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residents

Industrial

Electric Power

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ExxonMobil

Range Resources

EQT

Chesapeake Energy

Chevron

Rice Energy

CONSOL Energy

EOG Resources

Anadarko Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum

Devon Energy

Marathon Oil

BHP Billiton

Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales

CNPC

TABLE OF CONTENTS :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

