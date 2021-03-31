Global Serological Pipettes Market in Indonesia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Serological Pipettes in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Serological Pipettes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Serological Pipettes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Indonesia Serological Pipettes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Serological Pipettes Market 2019 (%)

The global Serological Pipettes market was valued at 178.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 212.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the Serological Pipettes market size in

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Serological Pipettes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Serological Pipettes production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Serological Pipettes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

Indonesia Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

1-2 ml

5 ml

10 ml

25 ml

Other ( 50 ml etc.)

Indonesia Serological Pipettes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

Indonesia Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Tissue Culture

Bacterial Culture

Testing Lab

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pcs)

Total Indonesia Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning

VWR

Sarstedt

Merck

Eppendorf

Argos Technologies

CAPP

Camlab

HiMedia Laboratories

TPP

Greiner Bio-One

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Serological Pipettes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Serological Pipettes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Serological Pipettes Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Serological Pipettes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Serological Pipettes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Serological Pipettes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

