Global Serological Pipettes Market in Thailand Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Serological Pipettes in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Serological Pipettes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Serological Pipettes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)
Thailand Serological Pipettes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Serological Pipettes Market 2019 (%)
The global Serological Pipettes market was valued at 178.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 212.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the Serological Pipettes market size in
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Serological Pipettes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Serological Pipettes production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Serological Pipettes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)
Thailand Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
1-2 ml
5 ml
10 ml
25 ml
Other ( 50 ml etc.)
Thailand Serological Pipettes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)
Thailand Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Tissue Culture
Bacterial Culture
Testing Lab
Other
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pcs)
Total Thailand Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Corning
VWR
Sarstedt
Merck
Eppendorf
Argos Technologies
CAPP
Camlab
HiMedia Laboratories
TPP
Greiner Bio-One
Biofil
NEST
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Serological Pipettes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Serological Pipettes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Serological Pipettes Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Serological Pipettes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Serological Pipettes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Serological Pipettes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
