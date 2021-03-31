Global Serological Pipettes Market in Vietnam Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Serological Pipettes in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Serological Pipettes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Serological Pipettes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)
Vietnam Serological Pipettes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Serological Pipettes Market 2019 (%)
The global Serological Pipettes market was valued at 178.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 212.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the Serological Pipettes market size in
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Serological Pipettes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Serological Pipettes production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Serological Pipettes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)
Vietnam Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
1-2 ml
5 ml
10 ml
25 ml
Other ( 50 ml etc.)
Vietnam Serological Pipettes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)
Vietnam Serological Pipettes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Tissue Culture
Bacterial Culture
Testing Lab
Other
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pcs)
Total Vietnam Serological Pipettes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Corning
VWR
Sarstedt
Merck
Eppendorf
Argos Technologies
CAPP
Camlab
HiMedia Laboratories
TPP
Greiner Bio-One
Biofil
NEST
Sorfa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Serological Pipettes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Serological Pipettes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Serological Pipettes Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Serological Pipettes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Serological Pipettes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Serological Pipettes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
….. continued
