Truck and Bus Tires Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Tire is a ring or band of rubber, either solid or hollow and inflated, or of metal, placed over the rim of a wheel to provide traction, resistance to wear, or other desirable properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck and Bus Tires in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Truck and Bus Tires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Truck and Bus Tires production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

OEM Tire

Replacement Tire

Truck and Bus Tires are sold both for use on new vehicles in the OE market and as replacement tires for vehiclesin the aftermarket.The use of replacement tires accounted for 82.74% in 2018.

Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Truck

Bus

The truck-bus tires market is mainly divided into bus and truck. The truck tires are the largest market due to the large production of trucks. In 2018, the consumption share of truck and bus tires is 92.42%, and 7.58%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Truck and Bus Tires Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Truck and Bus Tires Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

ZC Rubber

Sumitomo Rubber

Xingyuan Group

Linglong Tire

Hankook

Double Coin

Prometeon Tyre Group

Aeolus Tyre

Giti Tire

Cheng Shin Rubber

Yokohama

Triangle Tire Group

Sailun Group

KUMHO TIRE

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Truck and Bus Tires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Truck and Bus Tires Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Truck and Bus Tires Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Truck and Bus Tires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck and Bus Tires Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Truck and Bus Tires Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck and Bus Tires Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 OEM Tire

4.1.3 Replacement Tire

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Truck

5.1.3 Bus

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Truck and Bus Tires Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Bridgestone

6.1.1 Bridgestone Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Bridgestone Business Overview

6.1.3 Bridgestone Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Bridgestone Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Bridgestone Key News

6.2 Michelin

6.2.1 Michelin Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Michelin Business Overview

6.2.3 Michelin Truck and Bus Tires Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Michelin Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Michelin Key News

…continued

