Preventive Maintenance Software Market in India – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Preventive maintenance refers to regular, routine maintenance to help keep equipment up and running, preventing any unplanned downtime and expensive costs from unanticipated equipment failure. It requires careful planning and scheduling of maintenance on equipment before there is an actual problem as well as keeping accurate records of past inspections and servicing reports. Preventive management can be very complex, especially for companies with a lot of equipment. For this reason, many companies rely on preventive maintenance software to help organize and carry out all their preventive maintenance needs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Preventive Maintenance Software in India, including the following market information:

India Preventive Maintenance Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in India Preventive Maintenance Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Preventive Maintenance Software market was valued at 720.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1090.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. While the Preventive Maintenance Software market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Preventive Maintenance Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Preventive Maintenance Software in India. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Preventive Maintenance Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Preventive Maintenance Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Preventive Maintenance Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

On-premises

Cloud-based

The segment of cloud-based holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.

India Preventive Maintenance Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Preventive Maintenance Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

BFSI

Hospital

Factory

Logistics

Others

The factory holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 63% of the market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Preventive Maintenance Software Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Preventive Maintenance Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Maintenance Connection

EMaint

Hippo

Mpulse

ManagerPlus

Software AG

Infor

SAP

IBM

Oracle

IQMS

Building Engines

GE

Dude Solutions

