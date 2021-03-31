Global Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend contain Isopentane and Normalpentane as the main ingredients. The single principal content is not less than 10%, not more than 90%. Pentane blend is a very fast evaporating hydrocarbon solvent and low in impurities such as sulphur, olefins, benzene and total aromatics. Examples of end uses for this solvent are blowing agent, electronic cleaning and polymerisation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend in France, including the following market information:

France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market 2019 (%)

The global Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend market was valued at 118.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 149.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Pentane 85/15

Pentane 80/20

Pentane 70/30

Pentane 60/40

Pentane 50/50

Pentane 20/80

Others

France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

EPS Blowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shell

Phillips 66

CNPC

ExxonMobil Chemical

TOP Solvent

Junyuan Petroleum Group

South Hampton Resources

Aeropres Corporation

Diversified CPC

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Overall Market Size

2.1 France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Pentane 85/15

4.1.3 Pentane 80/20

4.1.4 Pentane 70/30

4.1.5 Pentane 60/40

4.1.6 Pentane 50/50

….continued

