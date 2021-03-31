Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market in BRAZIL Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Vacuum Pump in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Market 2019 (%)

The global Automotive Vacuum Pump market was valued at 2182.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2471.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the Automotive Vacuum Pump market size in

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Vacuum Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Vacuum Pump production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electric Vacuum Pumps

Mechanical Vacuum Pumps

As of 2018, mechanical vacuum pumps segment dominates the market contributing more than 75% of the total market share.

Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Vacuum pump is major applied in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle, in 2018, demand for passenger vehicle occupied the largest market, with 77% share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bosch

Hella

Rheinmetall

Magna International

Stackpole International

Continental

Shw Ag

Mikuni Corporation

Denso Corporation

Meihua Machinery

Youngshin

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Automotive Vacuum Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015

….. continued

