Global Paint Protection Film Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Paint protection film is also known as to as clear bra, clear paint film, PPF and clear film. It is a thermoplastic urethane film and also utilizes polymeric calendered PVC film, adhesives and clay coated paper. It is majorly applied on exposed painted automotive exteriors such as side mirrors, hoods, door edges, door handle cavities, bumpers, rocker panel, and wheel flare. The film provides protection from stone chips, bug damage, automotive fluid stains, road tar stains, scratches, and punishing outdoor weathering.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paint Protection Film in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Paint Protection Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Paint Protection Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Japan Paint Protection Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Paint Protection Film Market 2019 (%)

The global Paint Protection Film market was valued at 1063 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1272.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Paint Protection Film market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paint Protection Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Paint Protection Film production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Paint Protection Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Japan Paint Protection Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PVC Type Paint Protection Film

PU Type Paint Protection Film

TPU Type Paint Protection Film

Japan Paint Protection Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Japan Paint Protection Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Paint Protection Film Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Paint Protection Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Paint Protection Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total Japan Paint Protection Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M Company

Eastman

Avery Denison

XPEL

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

Orafol

Argotec (Schweitzer-Mauduit International)

Sharpline Converting

Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

PremiumShield

KDX Window Film

Shanghai Kuiba (Ruikawei)

China BOP

NICK

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paint Protection Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Paint Protection Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Paint Protection Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Paint Protection Film Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Paint Protection Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Paint Protection Film Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paint Protection Film Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Paint Protection Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Paint Protection Film Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Paint Protection Film Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Paint Protection Film Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paint Protection Film Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Paint Protection Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint Protection Film Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Paint Protection Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint Protection Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Paint Protection Film Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 PVC Type Paint Protection Film

4.1.3 PU Type Paint Protection Film

4.1.4 TPU Type Paint Protection Film

4.2 By Type – Japan Paint Protection Film Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Paint Protection Film Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Paint Protection Film Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Paint Protection Film Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Paint Protection Film Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Paint Protection Film Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Paint Protection Film Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Paint Protection Film Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Paint Protection Film Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Paint Protection Film Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

